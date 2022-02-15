Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas 6 More in Fake GOP Electors Scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six more people, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers.

The panel is further expanding its review into efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states.

It is seeking testimony and records from individuals who the panel says had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false “alternate electors” from seven of the states President Joe Biden rightfully won.

Those subpoenaed include Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who served as directors for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.