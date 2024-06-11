Jackson Hole Continues to Welcome Visitors Through Alternative Routes Following Giant Mudslide

Jackson Hole continues to welcome visitors through alternative routes after Teton Pass, a gateway road from the west, temporarily closes due to road failure.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday that crews are working to build a detour that would facilitate travel from Teton County, ID to Teton County, WY in a few weeks while they develop a long-term plan to rebuild the road. Teton Pass is one of four main entryways into Jackson Hole, WY, and all other routes remain unaffected.

According to a press release issued by WYDOT, “geologists and engineers are confident they can build a safe, temporary detour around the slide area using local fill material and paving two temporary lanes. They are hoping to have a temporary detour open to the public, likely with some strict weight and width restrictions, in a few weeks.”

Visit Jackson Hole and Teton County informs travelers looking to access Jackson Hole from the west to seek an alternate route using HWY 26 and HWY 89 via the Snake River Canyon.

Hotels, businesses, landmarks and activities in Jackson Hole continue to be available to travelers looking to experience this popular summer destination. The Jackson Hole Airport remains open, flights into and out of Jackson are unaltered, and the roadway between the airport and Jackson is open.

Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks also remain open and accessible from Jackson Hole, as well as from the east, north and south. In addition, major landmarks and activities within Teton County, ID and the surrounding areas, including Grand Targhee Mountain Resort, are accessible via Victor and Driggs, ID.

“Teton County, WY and Teton County, ID are resilient and interconnected communities. During the closure of Teton Pass, both destinations will continue to deliver a world-class visitor experience while supporting the internal needs of our residents and hospitality industry,” said Erik Dombroski, board chair of the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board. “We thank WYDOT and the road crews for working hard to access and repair the roadway as quickly as possible and connect our communities again.”

For up to date information and for travelers interested in learning how this closure may affect their trip, please visit www.visitjacksonhole.com/teton-pass-closure-information.

