Jace Palmer of Kelly Walsh Chooses to Wrestle at North Carolina

Four-time state wrestling champion Jace Palmer will be taking his talent to the University of North Carolina this fall.

Palmer made his decision known via social media on Thursday.

The Kelly Walsh graduate won the 132-pound title in Class 4A back in February at the Wyoming High School State Wrestling Championships. Palmer defeated Reese Osborne of Sheridan with a 9-8 decision in the finals. Jace became the first wrestler in school history to capture four state wrestling championships. He is one of 24 wrestlers in the history of Wyoming to win four state titles.

Palmer finished his senior year with a record of 47-6. He was 180-16 in his Trojans career. He won the 4A championship at 106 pounds as a freshman, followed that with the 120-pound title as a sophomore, and then won his first 132-pound crown as a junior.

North Carolina competes in the ACC. The Tar Heels were 14-3 in duals during the 2019-20 season. They were ranked No. 7 in the NWCA Coaches Poll. Two of North Carolina’s three losses were to teams ranked ahead of them.