Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.

"Firefighters were able to locate the smoldering object as it emitted smoke from the kitchen area," Dykshorn said in a press release.

"By 5 p.m., officials say the fire was under control and the scene was cleared by 6:03 p.m.," he added.

Dykshorn says the fire caused $25,000 in damage.

