It was Colder in Wyoming Than Parts of Alaska on Sunday

The National Weather Service reports that it was colder in some parts of Wyoming than it was in parts of Alaska on Sunday.

According to data from the Weather Service, Anchorage saw a low temperature of -1 on Sunday. Meanwhile, it got down to -9 in Casper during the same time frame.

Both towns saw highs of 13.

And, more is on the way.

According to NWS forecasts, Casper is expected to see a low around 4 on Monday night. That, coupled with 11-14 mph winds could mean wind chill values as low as -15.

Negative temperatures are expected throughout the Cowboy State this week.

On Thursday night, for example, Casper could see lows down to -12.