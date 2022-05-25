Even though Uvalde, Texas is more than 1,000 miles away from Cheyenne, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School still "hits home."

The rampage, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, was the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012.

"As parents and educators, we have all devoted our lives to our children’s success, and I have no words to express how deeply this tragedy, as well as so many previous tragedies, has impacted communities across our country," Crespo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Crespo says LCSD1 will continue to follow safety protocols at its schools and will keep school days "as normal as possible" to give students the consistency they need.

"During times like these, we appreciate and rely upon our mental health, safety and security, and emergency services professionals," said Crespo.

"As we navigate these feelings, focusing on supporting each other and the students will be imperative," she added.

Crespo urges anyone needing support to reach out to their school or use the resources listed below.

Youth Alternatives—1328 Talbot Ct.—(307) 637-6480

Volunteers of America—2526 Seymour—(307) 634-9653

Specialty Counseling & Consulting—4025 Rawlins St.—(307) 426-4797

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center—2600 E. 18th St—(307) 633-7370

Crisis Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741-741

