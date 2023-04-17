SpaceX Calls Off 1st Launch Attempt of Giant Rocket in Texas

SpaceX Calls Off 1st Launch Attempt of Giant Rocket in Texas

The Washington Post via Getty Images

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket.

Elon Musk's company had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket Monday morning from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border

But SpaceX postponed the launch after a problem cropped up during fueling of the first-stage booster.

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt.

There won't be another try until at least Thursday.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.

Read more here.

Wyoming Photographer Shares Breathtaking Pictures of Northern Lights

Various Casper Photographers captured the beauty of the Northern Lights on March 23, 2023.

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper

Filed Under: delay, elon musk, launch, Mars, South Padre Island, SpaceX, Texas
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, National News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio