SpaceX Calls Off 1st Launch Attempt of Giant Rocket in Texas

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket.

Elon Musk's company had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket Monday morning from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border

But SpaceX postponed the launch after a problem cropped up during fueling of the first-stage booster.

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt.

There won't be another try until at least Thursday.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.

