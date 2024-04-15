Is Casper Getting a Ninth Brewery??

Casper could be getting a ninth brewery if the City council approves a microbrewery liquor license for Cygnet Brewing Company.

The council is set to schedule a Public Hearing date for the liquor license on May 7, the same month the brewery is hoping to open its doors to the public.

State records show that the company contacts include Kelsey, Michelle, Richard, and Taylor Schwahn.

The building is located at the old Martin's Co-Op building downtown at 613 West Yellowstone. Heralded as the heart of Casper, this downtown spot is no stranger to urban renewal projects like theirs.

The state of Wyoming Liquor Division still must review the application. The City of Casper Fire-EMS Department, City of Casper Community Development Department, and Natrona County Health Department will review the business to ensure compliance and local codes and ordinances before it is potentially passed.

Then a notice will be published in the newspaper for two consecutive weeks as required by state law.

2022 Booze and Bacon Festival Brings Booze, Bacon, Beer, and Beards The 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival happened at The Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, November 12. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media