IRS Launches Free New Service for Taxpayers to File Tax Returns Electronically

IRS announced today that eligible Wyoming taxpayers can now use a new service that provides taxpayers with the choice to electronically file their federal tax return with the IRS for free.

Direct File is an interview-based service that will work on cell phones and laptops, tablets, as well as desktop computers.

“Direct File is a great new resource and additional option for Wyoming taxpayers to use to file their federal tax return. And most importantly, it’s free,” said IRS spokesperson Jennifer Scales. “One of the first steps interested taxpayers should do is to check their eligibility and there is an easy tool on IRS.gov to do just that. Users of Direct File must be 18 years of age or older due to ID.me usage.”

Taxpayer Eligibility

Eligibility to participate in the Direct File pilot is limited to reporting only certain types of income and claiming limited credits and adjustments. It includes:

Income reporting

W-2 wage income

Social Security and railroad retirement income

Unemployment compensation

Interest of $1,500 or less

Credits

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Credit for Other Dependents

Deductions

Standard deduction

Student loan interest

Educator expenses

A new electronic filing option

Direct File does not replace existing filing options like tax professionals, IRS Free File, free return preparation sites, commercial software or authorized e-file providers. Taxpayers will continue to have choices, whether they want to use a tax professional, a software product, Free File, free tax preparation services like Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) as well as a paper tax return or Direct File.

The last day to file taxes is April 15. If you think you won't be able to finish your return on time, you can request an extension by that date for a potential extension. However, tax owed and not paid on time is subject to penalties and interest.

Learn more here.

