Investigation Continues About Tuesday Fire Near Evansville

The Natrona County Fire District continues to investigate the cause of the 39-acre wildland fire -- known as the Geary Dome Fire -- east of Casper and Evansville on Tuesday night.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office turned the case over to the Fire District after investigators determined no structures were damaged, no residents were harmed and no evidence indicated any criminal activity, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kiera Grogen said Thursday.

First responders received the call of the fire about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Facebook posts from the Sheriff's Office.

By 9:20 p.m., emergency personnel had closed Cole Creek Road at the Old Yellowstone Highway and began evacuating residents, pets and livestock.

At 9:41 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported the fire had been contained, but emergency personnel were still blocking entry to Cole Creek Road. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Power reported outages in the area.

At 10:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported the road and other affected areas were opened to allowed residents to return to their homes.

Fire District spokesman Brian Oliver said Thursday that the investigation into the cause of the Geary Dome Fire continues.

The fire apparently started on Fry Road, which turns south from Geary Dome Road, down the hill towards the North Platte River, Oliver said.

From there, the fire moved north, uphill towards Geary Dome Road, he said.

Emergency personnel faced an unusual weather pattern in that the wind was coming from the east, contrary to the usual flow of wind from the west, Oliver said.

The fire burned an area over 39 acres

In October 2015, a fire started in a wood chip fire at the Casper Regional Landfill. Fifty-mile-per-hour winds blew ashes east to Cole Creek Road. The fire forced the evacuation of the area. The fire burned an area over 9,500 acres. The fire destroyed many homes and resulted in lawsuits against the city.

The Sheriff's Office reminded the public that fire season is here. It urged the community to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they see any fire.