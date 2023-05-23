Investigation: Avoid the Area of Wolcott from First Street to Midwest, and Second Street from Beech to Center
As of 5:30 a.m. multiple agencies are conducting an investigation involving a single vehicle crash.
Casper Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wolcott from 1st Street to Midwest, and 2nd Street from Beech to Center so they can
efficiently conduct the investigation.
There will be no foot traffic or vehicle access to this area at this time, we will provide updates to this closure as soon as possible.