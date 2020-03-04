Interstate Highways Reopen; Blow-over Risks Remain

The major highways in Wyoming have reopened after the winter storm earlier this week, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

However, WYDOT advises there are extreme blow over risks for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas, and on I-80 between Walcott Junction and Laramie.

Those stretches of highway also are closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

The storm on Sunday shut down 100 miles of I-80 on Sunday during which two separate crashes involving about 140 vehicles which resulted in dozens of injuries and and three deaths.

The highways were reopened late Tuesday.

Other federal and state highways also are under cautions or closures:

U.S. Highway 20/26 between Casper and Glenrock is subject to an extreme blow over risk, and is closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

U.S. Highway 30/287 between Walcott Junction and Laramie is subject to an extreme blow over risk, and is closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Wyoming Highway 34 between Bosleer and the Platte/Albany County line is still closed due to winter conditions. The estimated opening time is unknown.

A high wind warning will remain in effect for Platte, Laramie, Albany and eastern Carbon counties through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.