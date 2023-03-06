1 Life-Flighted, Several Injured in I-80 Crashes Near Buford

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently investigating two separate crashes that occurred on Interstate 80 near Buford this morning.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck did not have an exact time frame but said the crashes happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 335 sometime around 8 or 9 o'clock.

"It sounds like (they) possibly involved commercial vehicles," Beck told KGAB Radio. "Troopers are still up there working to recover those vehicles and investigate those crashes."

"There were serious injuries involved and one person was life-flighted from the scene," Beck added.

The patrol is urging all drivers to proceed cautiously and follow any instructions given by law enforcement officers who may be present at the scene.

"Your cooperation will help us resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible," the agency said in a Facebook post.

