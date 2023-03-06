1 Life-Flighted, Several Injured in I-80 Crashes Near Buford

1 Life-Flighted, Several Injured in I-80 Crashes Near Buford

Wyoming Highway Patrol via Facebook

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently investigating two separate crashes that occurred on Interstate 80 near Buford this morning.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck did not have an exact time frame but said the crashes happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 335 sometime around 8 or 9 o'clock.

"It sounds like (they) possibly involved commercial vehicles," Beck told KGAB Radio. "Troopers are still up there working to recover those vehicles and investigate those crashes."

"There were serious injuries involved and one person was life-flighted from the scene," Beck added.

The patrol is urging all drivers to proceed cautiously and follow any instructions given by law enforcement officers who may be present at the scene.

"Your cooperation will help us resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible," the agency said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE:

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
Filed Under: 1 life-flighted, Buford, crashes, I-80, Interstate 80, multiple injuries, wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio