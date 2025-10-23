Driver’s Plans Go Off the Deep End — Along With His Potatoes, But the Cat is Okay

Early in the morning on Monday, just after 4 AM, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was alerted to a semi-truck that had just crashed into the Medicine Bow River just outside Elk Mountain. The crash was happened at milepost 228 on I-80.

Per a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi was hauling potatoes when he crossed into the median and crashed into the river.

A female passenger in the truck was taken by helicopter to a medical facility in Colorado. The driver of the truck, identified as Matthew Berggren, 40, of Idaho, was arrested for DUI. Berggren is out on bond after an initial hearing.

Troopers learned that a cat had been with the driver and passenger in the truck. Employees with High Altitude Towing found the cat. The cat, which was not injured in the crash, has been placed at the Rawlins animal shelter.

The semi-truck and trailer were both pulled from the river. The EPA has also cleared the scene at the river after the truck was removed.

McKinley Bridge Claims Another Semi Truck On Tuesday, another semi truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge. Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it.

Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins and Ty Martin

Semi Trailer Caught Fire on I-80 in Uinta County May 15, 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore; Photos from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, Facebook