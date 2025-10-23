Driver’s Plans Go Off the Deep End — Along With His Potatoes, But the Cat is Okay
Early in the morning on Monday, just after 4 AM, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was alerted to a semi-truck that had just crashed into the Medicine Bow River just outside Elk Mountain. The crash was happened at milepost 228 on I-80.
Per a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi was hauling potatoes when he crossed into the median and crashed into the river.
A female passenger in the truck was taken by helicopter to a medical facility in Colorado. The driver of the truck, identified as Matthew Berggren, 40, of Idaho, was arrested for DUI. Berggren is out on bond after an initial hearing.
Troopers learned that a cat had been with the driver and passenger in the truck. Employees with High Altitude Towing found the cat. The cat, which was not injured in the crash, has been placed at the Rawlins animal shelter.
The semi-truck and trailer were both pulled from the river. The EPA has also cleared the scene at the river after the truck was removed.
