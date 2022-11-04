Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs

In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line.

That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:

''Road Closed Due To Events In Nebraska

As of November 04 at 01:15 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.''

Interstates 80 and 25 are otherwise open, although travel conditions are less than ideal. Black ice is reported in the Cheyenne area between Buford and Otto Road, Between Laramie and Happy Jack, and in the Arlington area.

But most of the rest of interstate 80 east of Rawlins is reporting slick conditions and, in many areas, poor visibility.

Conditions are generally somewhat better on Interstate 25 in Wyoming, with no closures reported this morning. Black ice was reported on I-25 in the Chugwater area and between Glenrock and Glendo. Poor visibility is reported on I-25 from Cheyenne tot eh Colorado state line.

You can access the WYDOT Road and Travel Report here.

