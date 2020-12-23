UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--Interstate 80 is now open across Wyoming. Restrictions against light high profile vehicles are in effect between Laramie and Walcott Junction.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 23), Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Cheyenne.

The eastbound lane of I-80 closed all of the way from near Rock Springs to Cheyenne. The closure is due to a winter storm that has brought winds in excess of 70 miles per hour as well as snow and blowing snow to much of the state.

It was not immediately clear when the interstate might open.

The impacts of the storm were somewhat less severe on I-25 in Wyoming. But I-26 was closed to light, high- profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Glendo. You can access the Wyoming Road and Travel report here.