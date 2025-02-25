Interstate 25 to Close through Portion of Casper to Allow for Bridge Girder Placement

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Ames Construction will close Interstate 25 between Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail and Poplar Street overnight beginning tonight, Feb. 25, to allow for the installation of bridge girders on the southbound interstate bridge over the North Platte River.

This closure will begin at 7 p.m. and the interstate will fully open at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A detour has been established, which is the same detour as used in previous closures, from the Shoshoni Bypass to Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail via Amoco Road.

During these closure there will be no access from McKinley Street onto I-25. E and F Streets will remain open as will Poplar Street. The nightly closure is expected to continue through Sunday morning, March 2.

This is in addition to the nightly lane closure of Center Street underneath the I-25 bridge which continues tonight thorough Thursday morning. Crews will close one lane of the two-lane street between E and F streets. During this work, access to E Street may experience delays and access to F Street will be unaffected.

