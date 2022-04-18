Inmate Dies in Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington

A Wyoming inmate, 57-year-old Daniel Lee Harris, died April 17, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Harris was convicted of first-degree murder in Weston County.

He was sentenced to life in prison in the Sixth District Court in Newcastle by Judge O’Brien on Dec. 20, 1995.

Harris was born on October 14, 1964, in South Dakota.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The WDOC will not release any protected health information.

This isn't the first death this year from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, as on Feb. 28, 74-year-old Thomas Redenbaugh and on March 2, 69-year-old Louis Dean Cosco both died and were inmates from that facility.

Paul Martin, administrator for support services at the WDOC, said that while information from those deaths hasn't been released, they can both be attributed to natural causes.