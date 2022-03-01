Wyoming Prisoner Dies In Torrington

The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced that an inmate has died.

According to the department, Thomas Redenbaugh died on Monday at the Community Hospital in Torrington.

Redenbaugh was serving a four- to -six-year sentence for driving under the influence in Sheridan County.

Redenbaugh was born on September 28, 1947 in South Dakota.

In accordance with department policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Redenbaugh's cause of death.

The department does not release protected health information.