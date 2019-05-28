Hello Wyoming!

My name is Glenn Woods, host of Wyoming's newest, and best, morning radio show The Glenn Woods Show.

A little about me, I grew up in Florida and have been talking to people on the radio for a long time. I’m also an author and have done a bit of TV work and stand-up comedy. I have been in Wyoming for a few years now and am glad that life led me to this beautiful oasis in the nation.

As we start the day in the Cowboy State together, there are a few rules of the show that you need to know, they are very simple:

1). Intelligent sarcasm and irreverent humor will get you more time on the air when you call the show.

2). Callers must be respectful to the guests, like the governor or the mayor of Casper.

But you don't need to be respectful to me. No one else is. Why change that now?

3). The show will have some open phones every day. But the caller must stick to the topic I have chosen until I say it is open phones.

4). Topics will range from issues that effect Casper, to state, regional, national, and international issues.

I can't help you when it comes to sports. But you can ask me about Batman any time.

5). My point of view is more libertarian. I want to hear what you have to say, no matter your point of view as long as you want to hear mine. The show is an open, irreverent, sarcastic discussion of the issues of the day.

Listen to The Glenn Woods Show weekdays 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Don't forget, you can listen from anywhere with the K2 Radio mobile app.

If you wish to be a part of the conversation on-air, call in at 888-97-WOODS. Calls are welcomed and encouraged.