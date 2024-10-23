Iconic Grizzly Bear 399: A Legacy Cut Short By Highway Collision

According to a press release from Wyoming Game and Fish, Grizzly Bear 399 was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 22 on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson.

The bear had a yearling cub with her whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Unfortunately, vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon across their range. The Service is working with state and local agencies to gather more information.

“People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

From 2009-2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (all sex and age classes combined).

On average, about 3.3 grizzly bears are killed each year due to vehicle collisions.

Grizzly 399 is the second mortality from a vehicle strike this year.

