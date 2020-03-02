I-80 to Remain Closed 26-32 Hours Following Massive Pileups

A segment of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming is set to remain closed at least another day in the wake of two pileups involving well over 100 vehicles that left three people dead and seven injured.

All lanes are shut down between Laramie and Rawlins, while the eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 158 at Tipton Road and Evanston. The closures are expected to be lifted between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The crashes were reported at roughly 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the areas of milepost 181 and milepost 184, according to a news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

Three deaths have been confirmed. A miscommunication among Sweetwater County authorities led to an erroneous report of four deaths earlier Monday.

Weather is a factor in the crashes, Beck said.

The investigation remains under investigation, and crews are still working the scene.