UPDATE: I-80 Now Closed Between Rawlins and Cheyenne

8:35 P.M. UPDATE:

As of 8:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews six to eight hours to get Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne back open.

There's still no estimate as to when the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie might reopen.

7:51 P.M. UPDATE:

A crash has forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says.

As of 7:49 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple crashes have blocked Interstate 80 from milepost 326 to 327 east of Laramie, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says.

Westbound I-80 near Arlington at milepost 271 and at milepost 277 is also blocked due to crashes.

WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

I-80 between Walcott Junction and Laramie is also closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

