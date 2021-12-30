I-80, I-25, and Wyoming Boulevard Closed To Light, High Profile Vehicles

UPDATE as of 3:00 P.M.

I-80 has been opened but is still closed to light, high profile vehicles.

*****

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced multiple road closures due to wind and winter weather conditions.

According to WYDOT, I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to Rawlins "due to winter conditions." This includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Arlington, Elk Mountain, and Rawlins.

Similarly, I-25 is closed to "light, high profile vehicles from Buffalo to Cheyenne, and it includes Buffalo, Kaycee, Midwest, Casper, Douglas, Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater and Cheyenne. WYDOT warns that there is an "extreme blow over risk," due to wind speeds of over 70-80 mph.

Wyoming Boulevard (Outer Drive) is also closed to light, high profile vehicles, due to gusting winds.

As of 12pm, all of these roads were estimated to re-open within 4-6 hours. Regarding I-80 and I-25, WYDOT notes that "parking on the roadway is prohibited, and delays opening the road.