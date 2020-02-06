UPDATED: Stretch of I-80 Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles

UPDATE, Thursday, Feb. 6, 12 p.m.:

The I-80 closure has been partially lifted. It remains closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions from Walcott Junction to Laramie.

U.S. 30 has also partially reopened. The stretch from Laramie to Walcott Junction remains closed to light, high profile vehicles.

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming was closed early Thursday due to winter conditions.

WYDOT closed all lanes of I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins. As of 6 a.m., the estimated opening time was unknown.

US 30 was also closed between WY 34 north of Laramie and I-80 at Walcott Junction, again with no estimated reopening time.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.