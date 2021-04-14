Bills, Rent, Vacation, A Special Surprise? How would Winning $10,000 change your life? Tap HERE for Details

UPDATE 10:30 A.M.--The eastbound lane of I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne is now open. The westbound lane of that stretch of I-80 is still closed, however.

As of 6 a.m. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Cheyenne and Rawlins due to a winter storm that has hit Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Road and Travel website, the closure was estimated to remain in effect for 8-10 hours. I-80 eastbound was closed all of the way from Rock Springs to Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

The Rock Springs to Rawlins eastbound lane was closed for a rolling closure, which again was estimated to remain in effect for 9-10 hours.

I-25 in Wyoming on the other hand remained open as of 6 a.m., with relatively few weather-related impacts reported so far. You can access the road and travel report here.

People who illegally bypass a WYDOT road closure gate could be liable for a $750 fine under state law.