I-25 From Douglas to Cheyenne is Closed, I-80 Closed As Well

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported that I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne is currently closed.

This closure includes Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, and Douglas between Exit 126, US 18/20 and and Douglas. I-25 is open from Douglas to to Casper, and from Casper to Buffalo.

"As of December 11 at 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 8 to 10 hours," WYDOT reported. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."

Additionally, I-80 From Evanston to Laramie is closed as well. This includes Evanston, Lyman, Granger , Rock Springs, Patrick Draw, Wamsutter, Rawlins, Elk Mountain, Arlington, Laramie, and Cheyenne.

I-80 is open between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, as well as Exit 335 and Buford. It is also open in Cheyenne between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd, as well as Exit 350 and Junction I-25.

"As of December 11 at 01:00 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours," WYDOT reported. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."

For more information on road closures, visit wyoroad.info

As always, K2 Radio News will provide updates on these closures as they become available.