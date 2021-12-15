I-25 From Douglas to Cheyenne Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 25 from Douglas to Cheyenne is currently closed to light, high profile vehicles.

According to WYDOT, the interstate is closed to these types of vehicles "due to extreme blow over risk. All other traffic is permitted. All trucks, vans and RV's must use Exit 4"

Additionally, I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins "Due to winter conditions." WYDOT reports that the estimated opening time is, as of 12:00 PM, 5 to 7 hours. WYDOT notes that parking on the roadway is prohibited and that it delays WYDOT from opening the road.

I-80 is closed to light, high profile vehicles from Cheyenne (between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25) to Laramie (between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd).

Chain law is in effect on I-80 in Evanston.

Finally, US 87 from Douglas to Cheyenne is also closed to light, high profile vehicle "due to gusting winds."

K2 Radio News will update these road conditions as more information becomes available.