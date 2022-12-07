I-25 Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles, Overturned Semi South of Bordeaux

WYDOT District 2, Facebook

I-25 closed to light and high profile vehicles Wheatland to Cheyenne. Wind gusts of 51 mph reported at Bordeaux which is the strongest current report along that stretch.

There was a  report of an overturned semi blocking both southbound lanes at milepost 70, which is just south of Bordeaux, but WYDOT says it was cleared a little over an hour ago.

