I-25 Closed Northbound Out of Cheyenne After Wind Blows Over Semi

UPDATE 5:00 PM 2/22/21:

I-25 northbound out of Cheyenne has reopened.

UPDATE:

As of 2 p.m., the estimated reopening time is in four to six hours.

UPDATE:

As of 11 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in four to six hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A blow over has forced the closure of northbound Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Chugwater, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near milepost 54.

As of 7:33 a.m., the estimated reopening time was unknown.

I-25 between the Colorado state line and Wheatland is currently closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

