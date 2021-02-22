I-25 Closed Northbound Out of Cheyenne After Wind Blows Over Semi
UPDATE 5:00 PM 2/22/21:
I-25 northbound out of Cheyenne has reopened.
UPDATE:
As of 2 p.m., the estimated reopening time is in four to six hours.
UPDATE:
As of 11 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in four to six hours.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A blow over has forced the closure of northbound Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Chugwater, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
According to a Facebook post, the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near milepost 54.
As of 7:33 a.m., the estimated reopening time was unknown.
I-25 between the Colorado state line and Wheatland is currently closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.
