Hypothermia, exposure listed as cause of death for 88-year-old Legacy resident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Campbell County Coroner’s Office released the identities and causes of death for two residents who recently died during their stay at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

According to a statement from Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem, one resident, 88-year-old Judith A. Duvall, was found outside the facility in an enclosed and secured outdoor area in the early morning hours of Jan. 10.

The official cause of death for Duvall has been listed as exposure and hypothermia, Wallem said on Feb. 4. The coroner said his office will not be commenting on the events leading up to Duvall’s death, nor will it provide an official time of death; both factors remain part of an active police investigation.

Records from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, indicate Gillette temperatures were anywhere from 24 to 10 degrees during the overnight hours between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

Wallem also released the cause of death for 66-year-old Rhonda Parker, who reportedly died of toxicity or overdose of a known prescription medication on Nov. 29, 2024. According to Wallem, Parker’s death is also part of an active police investigation.

According to Campbell County Health, Duvall had been staying in the Memory Care Wing of the Legacy’s Cottonwood unit. A staff member found her outside the Legacy in the facility courtyard, prompting an emergency response around 4:10 a.m.

Following Duvall’s death, CCH announced the immediate suspension of three staff members reportedly involved. Days later, the healthcare organization announced contract terminations for three contracted employees and the contracted administrator. It also fired one full-time employee.

Additionally, CCH assigned an internal registered nurse to conduct a quality improvement review while imposing additional safety measures at the Legacy and amending the contract with the organization that supplied the contract employees.

