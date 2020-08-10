Hundreds Ransack Downtown Chicago Businesses After Shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago after a police shooting on the city’s South Side.

Police say the vandals smashed the windows of dozens of businesses early Monday and made off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry.

Police Superintendent David Brown says when police shot a man who opened fire on officers Sunday, the incident apparently prompted a social media post urging people to converge on the business district.

Over several hours, police made more than 100 arrests, and 13 officers were injured, including one who was struck in the head with a bottle.