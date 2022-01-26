Driver Dies After Tire Blows Out on I-80 West of Cheyenne

A man is dead following a tire blowout crash on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne late Monday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. near milepost 353.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 38-year-old Chicago, Illinois resident Alejandro Flores was behind the wheel of an eastbound SUV that was pulling a utility trailer when one of the tires on the SUV blew causing him to lose control and roll.

Get our free mobile app

Flores was not buckled up and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Beck says speed and equipment failure are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the second fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to eight in 2021, three in 2020, and 12 in 2019 to date.