Governor Gordon, Per Biden, Orders Flags Flown Half-Staff For Highland Park Shooting Victims

It was supposed to be a day of celebration. Even in the midst of political unrest and unprecedented supreme court rulings, many Americans were hoping that July 4, 2022 would be a day to celebrate; to put on their most patriotic outfits, cook up their best hot dogs, and maybe even fire off a few fireworks for the enjoyment of their friends and family (though probably not their pets).

Instead, that day of celebration quickly turned into a day of tragedy when multiple news outlets reported that a mass shooting, leaving 6 dead and 30 injured, had taken place in Highland Park, Illinois - a suburb just outside of Chicago.

"A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said," the Associated Press reported.

The suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, was a local man whose father, Bob Crimo Jr., actually ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. Newsweek reported that Crimo III was present at a Trump rally that occurred in Chicago back in September of 2020. He was dressed like the titular character from the Where's Waldo books.

Crimo III once again utilized a costume on July 4, in order to get to the roof where he shot dozens of people.

"He legally purchased a high-powered rifle, disguised himself in women's clothing and climbed to a rooftop, where police say the assailant opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, killing six and wounding dozens," USA Today reported.

The act turned a holiday into a tragedy that, proponents of stricter gun laws say, is the exact reason why America is not actually worth celebrating.

"I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained, and I think at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns," Nancy Rotering told NBC's "TODAY" show. "If that’s what our laws stand for, then I think we need to re-examine our laws."

Now, one day later, President Biden has ordered all flags to be flown half-staff to honor the victims of the Highland Park shooting; an order that Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has abided by.

"At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL.," an press release from the Governor's office stated. "The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, July 9, 2022.