How Long Can You Actually Be In A Wyoming Rest Area Legally?

If you've ever taken a road trip through our beloved Wyoming, you're probably aware that there are long stretches with nothing in between towns, or stops. One thing Wyoming has plenty of is Rest Areas and they're usually pretty nice and roomy.

If you're on a road trip, it's recommended that you take a break every 100 miles or 2 hours to give yourself time to rest.

It's really easy, in a state like Wyoming, to get lost in the beauty and not realize how long you've been driving. After a while though, you're eyes start getting heavy because at some points there's nothing but antelope and open range. When you start getting drowsy, it's a good idea to stop and rest for a while.

Wyoming's rest area's are some of the best I've seen and there's 37 of them across the state.

I'm certain you've driven by one of Wyoming's 37 Rest Areas and wondered if you could stop in for a quick nap and you may be a little confused because you see the signs that say "No Camping".

You may be confused when you see these signs and then see cars, trucks and rv's parked there overnight.

WYDOT states on its brochure that rest areas are intended to “combat driver fatigue”.

The brochure states that you can take a quick nap or if you need more than that, it's fine but you can sleep in your vehicle, but can't sleep outside your car.

Here's the basic breakdown according to go.campendium.com

No camping basically means you can't set up camp for the night. Putting up a tent or unhooking your trailer, opening the slides and putting the jacks out would be considered camping.

Pulling your car/truck/RV into a Rest Area, using the facilities, stretching, then sleeping, is allowed. Just don't plan on staying for an extended period of time. If you've driven by a rest area and saw lots of big rigs, that's what they are doing. Using the rest area for just that, rest.

It can be a little confusing, but the rest areas are there for a reason...rest. The State of Wyoming doesn't want anything bad to happen to you, that's why they're there.

Remember that the National Sleep Foundation says a 15-20 minute nap will help you remain alert.

When you're heading out on a road trip, it's sometimes hard to think about stopping before you get to your destination. Especially if you're heading out on vacation or a quick getaway, you're focused on just getting there.

The important warning signs of when you really need that nap.

Heavy Yawning

Feelings of dozing

Tired, heavy eyes

Frequent rolling over rumble strips

Not remembering what you've passed

Take advantage of the areas designed for rest all over Wyoming and be safe on the roads.

