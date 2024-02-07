House Passes Hageman’s Transfer Bill to Revitalize Dormant Power Plant

Today, the House of Representatives passed by voice vote Congresswoman Hageman’s bill, H.R. 3415, the Pilot Butte Power Plant Conveyance Act.

This bill, which now advances to the Senate, will transfer ownership of an unused hydropower plant located in Pavillion, Wyoming from the Bureau of Reclamation to the local Midvale Irrigation District.

Congresswoman Hageman stated, “The passage of H.R. 3415 is a significant victory for Wyoming’s economy and reduces the burden on our taxpayers. This bill will revitalize the currently dormant Pilot Butte Power Plant, provide the Midvale Irrigation District and Fremont County with a valuable energy and revenue producing resource, and relieves the Bureau of Reclamation of the financial and administrative costs associated with maintaining, retrofitting, or disposing of the plant.

“Local entities such as Midvale know best the intricacies of water management in their area, and adding this infrastructure to their portfolio will help Wyoming optimize water usage, invest profits directly into their community, and provide Wyoming’s citizens with yet another affordable, reliable source of energy.

“Conveying this plant to Midvale Irrigation District truly is a win for all parties involved. I thank Midvale Irrigation District, the Bureau of Reclamation for their support and interest in providing this infrastructure to the people of Wyoming. I also thank Sen. Barrasso for his work shepherding the Senate’s version of this bill, which I encourage them to consider and pass as soon as possible.”