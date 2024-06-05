Hottest Days of the Year Coming to Wyoming This Week
The hottest weather of the year is coming to Wyoming and the National Weather Service have put together some information about the earliest, latest, and average dates for the first 90 degree-temps of the year.
In 2006, Casper saw it's first 90-degree day on May 26.
The latest occurence happened July 21, 1945. Yeesh!
The average first 90-degree day for the Casper-area is June 18.
NWS predicts today's high will be around 80 degrees with wind gusts up to 36 mph.
Tomorrow's forecast shows a high of 86 degrees with mild wind.
Friday will also be sunny with a high of 87 degrees and light wind.
There's a slight chance of rain and thunder this weekend, but it's also looking pretty spectacular with 80-degree temps and little wind.
Wyoming Summer Flowers 2023
Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods
Wyoming Guards Rescue Hiker in Box Elder Canyon
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM; Photos from the Wyoming National Guard.