Hotshots Sent To Battle Fire Burning In Bighorns

Elite Interagency Hotshot crews are among the firefighters assigned to battle a relatively small blaze burning in the Bighorn National Forest in northern Wyoming.

As of midday Thursday, 241 personnel are assigned to the 383-acre Crater Ridge fire burning on national forest land in Sheridan County. While recent rains and humid temperatures have kept the fire from growing, fire managers are making long-term plans to battle the fire.

According to the federal incident management website inciweb, thanks to rugged terrain, continuous fuels and otherwise difficult access.

On Thursday, crews planned to continue making progress on building a containment line along the Boyd Ridge south of the fire. Additionally, a feller-buncher will clear a swath of trees along the fireline.

Meanwhile, several hotshot and hand crews are preparing a containment line along Pumpkin Creek.

Heading into Friday, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected as relative humidity will fall, making conditions more favorable for fire growth.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are currently in place for Sheridan County, where the fire is burning.