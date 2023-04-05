Hot Springs County Search & Rescue Locate Missing Parties Stuck in Snow

"Please remember if you are going hunting, hiking, or will be in other areas where cell phone service is limited to tell somebody where you will be" remind the Hot Springs County Search and Rescue.

Cell phone pings gave unreliable results in the Buffalo Creek area as well as an area in Park County. Multiple areas in the county were searched but there were no signs of the missing hunters.

Around 3:00 a.m., the search was called off for the night due to lighting and weather conditions.

At about 7:00 a.m., after the daylight broke, Search and Rescue members returned to searching.

Friends of the hunters failed to return home after looking. The second missing group had updated their friends and family of their location as they were searching, and the last report was in the Grass Creek area.