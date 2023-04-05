Hot Springs County Search & Rescue Locate Missing Parties Stuck in Snow
"Please remember if you are going hunting, hiking, or will be in other areas where cell phone service is limited to tell somebody where you will be" remind the Hot Springs County Search and Rescue.
On April 4th at approximately midnight, Hot Springs County Search and Rescue responded to a call of two hunters who had not come home.
A post on the agency's Facebook page says that the hunters did not give their location to family or friends before going out.
Cell phone pings gave unreliable results in the Buffalo Creek area as well as an area in Park County. Multiple areas in the county were searched but there were no signs of the missing hunters.
Around 3:00 a.m., the search was called off for the night due to lighting and weather conditions.
At about 7:00 a.m., after the daylight broke, Search and Rescue members returned to searching.
Friends of the hunters failed to return home after looking. The second missing group had updated their friends and family of their location as they were searching, and the last report was in the Grass Creek area.
Search and Rescue members used a side by side with tracks and located all missing parties stuck in the snow on Grass Creek near Little Grass Creek.
Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media