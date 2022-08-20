The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council is bringing together the Horse Nations of the Plains in a team event of speed, courage, and skill.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 at 2:00 p.m. Doors open at noon.

"The heart pounding, the hooves, the adrenalin, the crowd, the excitement- you aren't going to get that anywhere else" (Calvin Ghost Bear).

Get our free mobile app

According to the official website, "Five determined teams consisting of three horses, one rider, one mugger and two holders, enter the track, each taking their designated box to start the race. Months practicing breeds confidence that they will bring home the honors. Fifteen horses are primed for the start of the race, ready to leap into the action and glory of the race. The holders and mugger ready, risking personal injury to themselves, as the horses come in for their exchanges."

Additionally, race officials say the races will showcase the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho tribe. Other events include women's relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and the youth relay.

The event will also feature vendors, full concessions and adult beverages.

Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has experience managing both large and small scale races covering five states and multiple local reservations, including small hometown tracks, county fairs, pow-wows, and large scale race events. According to the official website, these events provide attendees with the opportunity to experience the traditions and culture of Indian Relay.

Horse Nations Indian Relay Race Leading riders and teams from seven different Nations covering ID, MT, ND, SD, WA, OR, AZ, WY and Canada display their skills and daring as they battle it out on the race track. Five determined teams consisting of three horses, one rider, one mugger and two holders, enter the track, each taking their designated box to start the race.

Painful To Watch, Chugwater Rodeo Rider Caught Under Hoof Harding ridding at the 2021 Chugwater Chili Cookoff in Chugwater Wyoming