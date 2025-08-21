Casper Makes a Surprise Appearance in the Shyamalan Horror Film, ‘Old’

Last night I agreed to watch a horror thriller film called "Old," written by M. Night Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle."

The movie follows a family who finds themselves on a private, secluded beach whose sands cause rapid aging. Watching the parents' shock and horror at seeing their small children growing into teenagers in a matter of hours is very unsettling.

I put the trailer's video at the bottom of this article if you want to check it out. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The characters and the creepy messages they deliver linger long after the final scene. There was one part in particular, a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, that made me pause.

In one of the final scenes, a detective pulls his phone out to show the addresses of missing persons, pictured below, and one of the fictional addresses happens to be in Casper, Wyoming. Same zip code and everything.

iPhone snapshot from "Old," on Netflix; Kolby Fedore

Los Robles isn't a real address in the 82601 area, though.

It's such a minor detail that most people wouldn't even notice, but I wonder if it is totally random or if there could be a reason why it was chosen.

There are no readily available records or mentions of Mr. Shyamalan having any significant ties, residences, or film productions in the Cowboy State.

Could it be from the Prop Master, Dean Goodine? Who spent time working on movies whose plot took place in Wyoming and places like it? "Unforgiven," "Open Range," "Legends of the Fall," and the "The Heretic" to name a few.

What do you think?

