Horrifying Details Emerge In Casper Child Pornography Arrest Case

This article contains information about sexual abuse of a minor and may be disturbing to some readers.

A man working in Casper has been arrested and charged with three counts of receiving or delivering child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted on all charges he could be sent to prison for nearly 100 years.

Angel Andrees Jurado-Briseno was working in Wyoming for an oil-and-gas measurement company that operates in the western United States. He was staying in an apartment in Casper at the time of his arrest.

Special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received a Cybertip on December 7 reporting an account that had uploaded child pornography.

With the assistance of Homeland Security, a special agent issued a Federal Summons and search warrant to gain access to the account contents. There were about 100 visually unique files of child pornography discovered, 81 of which were videos -- many in the subcategories of infant/toddler, bestiality and sadomasochism. This per the affadavit supporting the charges.

In one such video a prepubescent female was sexually assaulted by two adult males. The child had silver duct tape wrapped around her head to act as a blindfold.

Agents contacted Jurado-Briseno outside his apartment while he was walking to his truck. The defendant admitted to agents that the account was his and that he "tried to get away from it, but it stuck," adding that he himself had been sexually abused as a child in Mexico: "I will say I feel disgusted for myself. Cuz I know it's wrong. It's just -- I don't know. This itch in my head. I can ignore it for months and it just comes back."

Jurado-Briseno denied ever sexually abusing children and told investigators that his sexual preference was teens, "Early to late." However, when shown a graphic image of a prepubescent female he admitted that he had seen the image before.

The case was bound over to district court and the defendant will appear for an arraignment on August 7th at 8:30 a.m. in the Townsend Justice Center before Judge Daniel Forgey. Court dates are subject to change.

Jurado-Briseno is being represented by Defense Attorney Christina Cherni. Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson is prosecuting the case.