Hometown Boy Makes Good: Casper’s Logan Wilson & The Cincinnati Bengals Are Going to the Super Bowl

They said it couldn't happen, but the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship which means Casper native Logan Wilson is going to the Super Bowl!

Get our free mobile app

,

It's the first time the Bengals have been to the Big Game in 33 years.

According to USA Today, "Cincinnati trailed 21-3 late in the second quarter, but a Joe Burrow touchdown to Samaje Perine cut the lead, and the Bengals stonewalled the Chiefs to end the first half. In the second half, Cincinnati's defense buckled down on Patrick Mahomes, holding him without a score after he threw three in the first two quarters."

The Bengals upended the Chiefs after heading into overtime with a 24-24 tie game. It would be a 31-yard field goal from Evan McPherson that would win The Bengals the game, the AFC Championship, and the opportunity to play in the granddaddy of them all- the 56th annual Super Bowl.

In a stunning series of events, the Bengals overcame an 18-point lead from the Chiefs and it was an interception and field goal that would win the game.

Logan Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate, and University of Wyoming alum played throughout the game after missing the last three games because of a concussion. But he came back in a big way and now, this hometown boy has most definitely made good.

Twitter was quick to congratulate the Casper native.