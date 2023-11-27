Hogadon Preps for Opening Day this Saturday

“Yes, I do have a retirement plan. I plan on skiing.” – Unknown

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is set to open for the 2023-2024 season this Saturday, Dec. 2. They wrote on their Facebook that they're going to do a second round of snowmaking.

Early season conditions will still exist, the only run open will be Boomerang.

Hours for Saturday will be 9am-8pm with night skiing. Hours for Sunday will be 9am-4pm and will continue normal operating hours Wednesday-Sunday the following week.