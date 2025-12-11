Casper’s Hogadon Basin Ski Area to open December 13

City of Casper officials announced today that Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open on Saturday, December 13 at 9 a.m. “Morning Dew and Mineshaft will be the run and lift that are open,” said Hogadon Basin Superintendent Ryan Butler. According to Butler, Hogadon staff is making snow. “We’ll continue making snow on Boomerang as conditions and water availability allow, and we’re working to open the Prospector Lift as soon as possible,” explained Butler.

Hogadon operating hours will follow the normal Wednesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. schedule. “We will not have night skiing yet, and we will not have additional Monday or Tuesday operations during the holiday break, since the Prospector Lift is not open,” remarked Butler.

With tourism as Wyoming’s number two economic driver, Hogadon Basin Ski Area is part of Casper’s economic engine with winter and summer recreation infrastructure and attracts at least 20,000 ski visits a year.

