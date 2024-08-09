Historic Rialto Theater in Casper is Back in Business

5OO guests attended the Rialto theatre's soft launch in Casper last weekend. The new owners revived the historic building with a 1920's art deco style Platinum Bar that is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The space is equipped with professional sound and lighting systems perfect for showcasing music, stand-up comedy, and other nationally touring acts.

At 6:00 p.m. tonight the doors will open for comedy with Jeff Dye and Brandt Tobler. See the full schedule of events here.

The building was originally constructed at the New Lyric Theater in 1921. The design was typical of a 1920s commercial-style motion picture theater in a small, but prosperous city.

"In 1921 an entrepreneur by the name of Henry Brennan constructed the movie house based on his successful vaudeville theater located in the west-center of town. Brennan's new theater, named the New Lyric, was unsuccessful reputedly because the new location failed to attract Brennan's old clientele, patrons of the local saloons. The theater was sold to new owners and remodeled in 1922. When the Rialto Theater opened its doors in 1922 to show silent movies, it had lots of competition from the six other theaters that also served the City of Casper. The Rialto soon became the premier movie house in Casper with an elaborate exterior and first-run movies accompanied by a women's orchestra" (The National Register).

"The Rialto is significant because of the important role the theater played in the city's recreation and entertainment industry. Its association with the growth and development of Casper, through the city's boom and bust history, illustrates the role recreation and culture played in Casper."

Front of the Rialto Theatre in Casper. Photographed by Richard Collier in 1998. The National Historic Register.

