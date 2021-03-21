Highway Patrol Investigates Speed as Cause of Cheyenne Fatal Crash
A Cheyenne man died in a one-vehicle crash west of the city on Thursday, according to a prepared statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Troopers were notified at 8:20 pm. of the accident near milepost 7 on Wyoming Highway 210, also known as Happy Jack Road.
Trent A. Rogers, 55, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and negotiating a curve to the right while traveling east on the road when it collided with a snowbank in the eastbound lane.
After impact, the Jeep went airborne and then began to overturn.
Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating speed as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 19th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 13 in 2020, 33 in 2019, and 16 in 2018 to date.
