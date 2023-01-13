Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday.
The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman.
The unidentified Arizona resident was 73 years old and was the driver of a passenger vehicle.
The other vehicle was a commercial vehicle and its driver was uninjured.
Seat belts were in use.
This was the third fatality on Wyoming highways this year.
