Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday.

The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman.

The unidentified Arizona resident was 73 years old and was the driver of a passenger vehicle.

The other vehicle was a commercial vehicle and its driver was uninjured.

Seat belts were in use.

This was the third fatality on Wyoming highways this year.