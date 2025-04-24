Highway contract awarded for work on Wyoming Highway 387

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an almost $6.64 million contract for work on Wyoming Highway 387 in Natrona County during its regular business meeting this month.

Montana-based Riverside Contracting Inc. will complete asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control and stormwater drainage work on 7.3 miles of the highway between Edgerton and Smokey Gap. The completion date is July 31, 2026.

The commission awarded a total of almost $22.82 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects across the state.

Other projects awarded include:

A $5.26 million contract to Kilgore Companies LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc. of Rock Springs, for pavement rehabilitation on Wyoming Highway 376 in Sweetwater County.

A $3.51 million contract to JTL Group Inc., doing business as Knife River of Cheyenne, for paving work on U.S. Highway 30/287 in Carbon County.

A $2.24 million contract to Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC of Afton for paving work on Wyoming Highway 352 in Sublette County.

A $1.58 million contract to K’s Construction Inc. of Afton for guardrail upgrades in Fremont, Hot Springs and Park counties.

A $1.5 million contract to Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. of Utah for pipelining work in Carbon County.

A $1.12 million contract to S & S Builders LLC of Gillette for bridge rehabilitation in Albany County.

A $725,000 contract to S & S Builders LLC of Gillette for a culvert extension on U.S. Highway 87/Wyoming Highway 196 in Johnson County.

A $232,222 contract to S & S Builders LLC of Gillette for structure repair on the Whitaker Road bridge over Interstate 25 in Laramie County.

All of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid, the commission said.

