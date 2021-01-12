The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind watch beginning early Wednesday morning through late evening.

According to the advisory, west winds ranging from 35 to 45 mph are possible. There's also a chance of gusts from 55 to 65 mph.

Impacted areas include the Green and Rattlesnake Mountains, and Natrona County's lower elevations.

The weather service says travel could be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

Additionally, winds are expected to shift to the north late in the evening and bring some snow to Natrona County.